Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a C$20.00 price objective on Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.39.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Price Performance

AC opened at C$17.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,767.66. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 3.1906412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.