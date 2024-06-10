Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $312.00 at Bank of America

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Bank of America from $275.00 to $312.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

APD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.98. 505,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.45 and its 200 day moving average is $251.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

