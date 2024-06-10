Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alexander’s

Alexander’s Price Performance

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

ALX stock opened at $213.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $237.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.04%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 119.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.