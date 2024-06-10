Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,475,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,397,088. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

