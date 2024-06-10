Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

ALSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALSN

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.