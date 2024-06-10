Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is Bellevue Group AG’s 9th Largest Position

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.6% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.71% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $169,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 199,603.6% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 111,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 111,778 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.47. The stock had a trading volume of 383,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,975. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

