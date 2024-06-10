Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) is Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,361,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,023 shares during the quarter. Alta Equipment Group comprises 13.3% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.29% of Alta Equipment Group worth $29,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 136,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alta Equipment Group

In other news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Report on ALTG

Alta Equipment Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of ALTG stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $8.89. 687,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,168. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.70 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $441.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.52%.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.