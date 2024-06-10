Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Trading Down 13.3%

Shares of Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report) were down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 124,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 135,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Altai Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.92 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Altai Resources

(Get Free Report)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 50% interest in the Malartic gold property which consists of six map designated claims covering an area of 127.6 hectares located in the Malartic Township, Val d'Or area, Quebec; and a 50% interest in the Cessford oil property covering an area of 240 acres located in the Cessford area of Southern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altai Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altai Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.