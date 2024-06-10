Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 313,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,138,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMPS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Altus Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPS

Altus Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $673.21 million, a P/E ratio of -83.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,710,998.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Altus Power news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,856,202.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 82,576 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Altus Power by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP grew its position in Altus Power by 25.5% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Altus Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Altus Power by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.