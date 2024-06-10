American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Upgraded to Neutral by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.92.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after buying an additional 405,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

