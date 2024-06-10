American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given New $14.00 Price Target at B. Riley

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

American Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $9.21 on Friday. American Software has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $13.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.96 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Software by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Software by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

