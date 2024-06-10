Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $127.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $130.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $78.03 and a 12 month high of $138.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average of $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 12th.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $15,541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,844,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Amphenol by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

