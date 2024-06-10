Analog Century Management LP Grows Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,807 shares during the period. Pure Storage comprises 2.5% of Analog Century Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Pure Storage worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pure Storage by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,821,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.09. 3,327,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSTG. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.