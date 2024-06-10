Analog Century Management LP Sells 10,784 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Analog Century Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 4.5% of Analog Century Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Analog Century Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Super Micro Computer worth $19,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $17.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $786.86. 4,872,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,724,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $851.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $691.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

