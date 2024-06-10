Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) PT at $9.33

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

GENI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genius Sports by 591.9% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 3,866,827 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $21,961,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 25.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 1,702,602 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $5.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.96. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

