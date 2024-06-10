Analysts Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) PT at $156.82

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.82.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

NYSE:J opened at $139.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.20. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $114.09 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,195. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

