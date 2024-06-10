Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schneider National by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Schneider National by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Schneider National by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

