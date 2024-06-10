Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target at $8.89

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 259,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

