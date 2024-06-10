Analysts Set Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Target Price at $61.00

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on WOR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

WOR stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,035.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,329,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 297,139 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 193.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,556,000 after buying an additional 134,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

