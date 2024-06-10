Analyzing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) & Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Free Report) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuvectra and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.86%. Given BrainsWay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay $31.78 million 3.37 -$4.20 million ($0.05) -128.77

This table compares Nuvectra and BrainsWay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nuvectra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay -4.83% -3.98% -2.68%

Summary

BrainsWay beats Nuvectra on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

