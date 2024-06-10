Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000. WestRock accounts for 1.3% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $4,584,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in WestRock by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,825,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,342,000 after buying an additional 753,828 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $55,228,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $9,961,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,907,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,722,000 after buying an additional 1,247,561 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.44. 1,407,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 101.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

