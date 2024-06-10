Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. Analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

