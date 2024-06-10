Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RKDA
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.27% and a negative net margin of 129.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.83) EPS. Analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadia Biosciences
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.