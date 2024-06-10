Ardor Trading Down 9.2% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $86.80 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00046871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.