Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stake Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $12,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,747. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

