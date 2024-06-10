argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stake Lowered by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,322 shares during the period. argenx accounts for 5.1% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in argenx were worth $330,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of argenx by 174.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.68.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $379.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,253. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 0.65. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.