Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 59,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,144,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

ARHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233,776 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arhaus by 61.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after buying an additional 1,159,856 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

