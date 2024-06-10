Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 1.5% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANET traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.01. 1,299,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,363. The company has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.32 and a 12-month high of $329.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.92.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $5,801,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,368 shares of company stock worth $114,345,043. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

