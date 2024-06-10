Ark Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Ark has a market cap of $149.68 million and approximately $24.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000811 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001861 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001177 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,392,298 coins and its circulating supply is 181,393,976 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.