Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 152.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,961 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ARM in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 93.48.

ARM Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ARM stock traded down 0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 136.57. 6,610,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033,533. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of 46.50 and a 1 year high of 164.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 114.59 and a 200 day moving average of 101.44.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

