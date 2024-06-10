ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AVBP opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArriVent BioPharma will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVBP. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $11,586,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

