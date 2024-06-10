Artia Global Partners LP Acquires 39,695 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Artia Global Partners LP raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 21.7% of Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $74,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.63. 3,652,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,038. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $143.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

