Ashley Bacon Sells 5,086 Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ashley Bacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. 207,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.15. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Dividend Announcement

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

