Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Up 5.4%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.45 and last traded at $65.27. 737,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,503,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter worth about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,141,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

