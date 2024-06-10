Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 3rd quarter worth $19,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth $8,021,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth $7,991,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of BATRK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 57,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,588. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.83. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

