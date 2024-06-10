Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.22.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Down 0.1 %

TEAM stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.55. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $154.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,095,633.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at $32,845,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,651 shares in the company, valued at $19,095,633.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,303 shares of company stock worth $51,648,705 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 202.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 167.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.