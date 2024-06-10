AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,322,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,635,926 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $72,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,562,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,805,473. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

