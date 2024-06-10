AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.5% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $27,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $19,070,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in AutoZone by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in AutoZone by 421.4% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZO traded down $20.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,779.88. 37,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,764. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,929.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,837.56.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,104.13.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

