Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.04. 22,650 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 251,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 8,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $152,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

