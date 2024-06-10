Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the quarter. Structure Therapeutics comprises 1.3% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Structure Therapeutics worth $95,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,647,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,743,000 after purchasing an additional 657,310 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 973,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 628,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPCR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.40. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

