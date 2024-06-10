Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $13.17 Million Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,579 shares during the quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,134,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,831,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,673 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $80.06. 432,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,351. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $64,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,697,267 shares in the company, valued at $196,280,119.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,194,500 shares of company stock valued at $86,198,420. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

