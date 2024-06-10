Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,755,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,555 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises 6.5% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 6.51% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $473,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASND. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,719,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,658,000 after acquiring an additional 228,457 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $19,092,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $17,481,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ ASND traded down $5.69 on Monday, hitting $131.48. 238,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.07. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

