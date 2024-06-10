Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Acquires 600,547 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,547 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 0.3% of Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $164,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,883,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 309,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 125,822 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 736.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.6 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.82. The stock had a trading volume of 414,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.