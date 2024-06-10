Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Invests $108.80 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,014,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,799,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.54% of PPL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of PPL by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.32. 1,666,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,352. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

