Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,623,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $93,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 200,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.93. 4,611,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,548. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

