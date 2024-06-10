Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,010,319 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 313.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 0.5% of Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of 3M worth $289,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in 3M by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,858,000 after purchasing an additional 764,066 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.36.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.64. 1,324,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

