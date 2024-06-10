Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00347.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BBDO traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,581. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.