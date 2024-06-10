Bank of America Boosts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $6.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $5.90 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.54.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.80. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIO will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in NIO by 0.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

