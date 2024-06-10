Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.6%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.21 and last traded at $39.55. Approximately 6,136,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 38,725,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $310.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

