Bank of America Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $60.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.36.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

