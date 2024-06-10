Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,759 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK makes up about 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 6.15% of Bank OZK worth $346,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 61.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.30. 1,825,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,889. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

